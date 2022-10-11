Only a handful of games remain before the postseason, with teams trying to finish the regular season strong.
Class B Volleyball Scores
|Dickinson Trinity Titans
|3
|Hettinger-Scranton Night Hawks
|0
|Glenburn Panthers
|0
|Bishop Ryan Lady Lions
|3
|Surrey Mustangs
|3
|South Prairie-Max Royals
|1
|Berthold Bombers
|0
|Our Redeemer’s Knight’s
|3
|Rugby Panthers
|3
|Harvey/Wells County Hornets
|0
|Garrison Troopers
|3
|Nedrose Cardinals
|0
|New England Tigers
|0
|Beulah Miners
|3
|Bottineau Stars
|3
|Velva Aggies
|0
|Wilton/Wing
|0
|Central Mclean Cougars
|3
Class A Volleyball Scores
|Century Patriots
|3
|Dickinson Midgets
|0
|Legacy Sabers
|3
|Mandan Braves
|0
|Watford City
|1
|Bismarck Demons
|3
|St. Mary’s Saints
|3
|Turtle Mountain Braves
|0
|Minot Majettes
|0
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|3