Only a handful of games remain before the postseason, with teams trying to finish the regular season strong.

Class B Volleyball Scores

Dickinson Trinity Titans3Hettinger-Scranton Night Hawks0
Glenburn Panthers0Bishop Ryan Lady Lions3
Surrey Mustangs3South Prairie-Max Royals1
Berthold Bombers0Our Redeemer’s Knight’s3
Rugby Panthers3Harvey/Wells County Hornets0
Garrison Troopers3Nedrose Cardinals0
New England Tigers0Beulah Miners3
Bottineau Stars3Velva Aggies0
Wilton/Wing0Central Mclean Cougars3

Class A Volleyball Scores

Century Patriots3Dickinson Midgets0
Legacy Sabers3Mandan Braves0
Watford City1Bismarck Demons3
St. Mary’s Saints3Turtle Mountain Braves0
Minot Majettes0Jamestown Blue Jays3