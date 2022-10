Post-season volleyball is officially back in North Dakota. District tournaments started Thursday across the state.

District 11 Tournament #2 Rugby Panthers 3 #7 TGU Titans 0 Final #3 Drake-Anamoose Raiders 3 #6 Nedrose Cardinals 0 Final #4 Newburg-Westhope Eagles 3 #5 Velva Aggies 1 Final

District 12 Tournament #1 Our Redeemer’s Knights 3 MLS Mavericks 0 Final #4 Surrey Mustangs 1 #5 South Prairie-Max Royals 3 Final #2 Bishop Ryan Lions 3 #7 Lewis & Clark-Berthold Bombers 0 Final #3 DLB Lakers 3 #6 Glenburn Panthers 0 Final

District 15 Tournament #1 Trenton Tigers 3 #8 White Shield Warriors 0 Final #4 Parshall Braves 1 #5 Alexander Comets 3 Final #2 New Town Eagles 3 #7 Mandaree Warriors 0 Final #3 Williston Trinity Crusaders 3 #6 Lewis & Clark-North Shore Wildcats 1 Final