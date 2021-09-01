Volleyball: DLB Lakers working towards making it back to region championship

The Dec Lacs-Burlington volleyball team is coming off a game one loss to Kenmare.

This year’s team is a relatively new one after seven seniors graduated.

Some of the returners are younger girls who have been on the team but haven’t had a lot of playing time.

Head Coach Erica Moen says she’s going to look at the leadership of the upperclassmen to help this team make it back to the region championship.

“Emily DeGree is huge for us. She’s our senior middle hitter that we have. We really like when she’s in the front row. Krista Berard is another senior. She is one of our outside hitters that has been huge for us in the past,” Moen said.

“We have great team chemistry. We all get along really well,” Berard said.

“We know how to pick someone up. Everyone has energy and everyone’s willing to work,” DeGree said.