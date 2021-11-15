Volleyball: DLB preparing to battle for first state title in 20 years

The Des Lacs Burlington Lakers are back in the state tournament after a 20-year wait. Coming into this big week they are continuing to work on their serve receive and defense.

They hope the momentum of their big wins works as a confident builder leading up to the big stage and hopefully bringing the title back to DLB.

“It’s a huge confidence booster for us that we’ve worked hard this whole season, it’s been 20 years since DLB has made it to state,” Erica Moen, Head Coach, said. “So I think that the team is really going to be ready to go out and show what DLB volleyball is all about.”

“When I was a Freshman in high school I said that my goal was to get to the state tournament and now we are finally doing that,” Krysta Berard, Senior Outside Hitter, said.



DLB kicks off their state title run on Thursday, Nov. 18 against #2 Linton-H-M-B at 1 p.m. in the main arena.