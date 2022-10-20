The Lakers beat the Aggies in a regional matchup on Thursday.
Class B Volleyball Scores
|Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers
|3
|Velva Aggies
|0 Final
|Westhope/Newburg Eagles
|3
|Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood Mavericks
|0 Final
by: Tristan Thomas
