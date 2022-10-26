The Drake-Anamoose Raiders enter their tournament as the #3 seed behind Rugby and Bottineau.

After losing their top players from last season, this year was growing, with players stepping into leadership roles.

The Raiders have a rematch against Nedrose to open the district tourney, a team they beat in three sets earlier in the season.

“There is a lot of times where we just get caught up in the game but if we stay consistent and use the height and the power that we have it will be good,” Head Coach Annie Arnold said.

District 11 Tournament Thursday Schedule:

#1 Bottineau Bye

#2 Rugby vs. #7 TGU @ 4 p.m.

#6 Nedrose vs. #3 Drake-Anamoose 25 mins. after the previous match

#5 Velva vs. #4 Newburg-Westhope 25 mins. after the previous match