Volleyball: Experience goes a long way for Dickinson Trinity in fourth straight tournament appearance

Dickinson Trinity’s volleyball team is state tournament bound for the fourth year in a row. Now, they are hoping their experience can take them to the next level.

The Titans’ eight seniors have led them to the number four seed in the state tournament after finishing the regular season with just one loss.

Trinity’s head coach Breanna Sisson knows what it takes to get to the championship game. Sisson was a member of the last Trinity team to make it to the state championship in 2008.

“I definitely think going to state for the last three years in a row has definitely been a big help, and it helps us to prepare for state again,” senior Abbey Kubas said. “We are able to stay focused and mentally prepare for that big level.”

“It’s really just about being competitive, having that mental toughness, and going into that game and treating it like any other game,” head coach Breanna Sisson said. “Yeah, there’s going to be bright lights, big court, but really it’s just another game of volleyball and we just need to come with our game.”

The Titans play fifth seeded Northern Cass on Thursday