Volleyball: Flasher seniors leaving an impact on their program

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Flasher’s volleyball team is a perfect 12-0 so far this season, and they’ve had that success with just four seniors.

Those seniors have experience in big games after the Bulldogs finished sixth in the state last year, but they have relied on a big sophomore class to step up this season and fill key roles. The seniors hope the impact they have on those younger girls will extend beyond this season.

“I just, I really want to take what’s in my head and and sprinkle it on all of these girls,” senior Tymber Boldt said. “I want to leave something behind so that when I’m gone they can go, ‘hey I remember this,’ and they have the same experience that I had through me. That’s my goal this year.”

The Bulldogs face undefeated Linton-HMB on Friday in a cross-region match up.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Monday, October 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

ATW: Dan Huntley Interview

AFW: Surrey Volleyball

AFW: Stats Kids

ATW: Beulah Mic'd Up

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/12

Teachers Concerns

Hospital Beds

Hall of Fame

Hostfest at Home

Robert Suhr KX News At 6:20 Forecast 10-12-20

Robert One Minute 10-12

FREEDOM WALK

ndc oct 12

Dickinson football

Rugby Volleyball

Plays of the week

Big road repairs in Turtle Mountain

Prepping your boat for winter

Checking car seats for cooler weather

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss