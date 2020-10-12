Volleyball: Flasher seniors leaving an impact on their program

Flasher’s volleyball team is a perfect 12-0 so far this season, and they’ve had that success with just four seniors.

Those seniors have experience in big games after the Bulldogs finished sixth in the state last year, but they have relied on a big sophomore class to step up this season and fill key roles. The seniors hope the impact they have on those younger girls will extend beyond this season.

“I just, I really want to take what’s in my head and and sprinkle it on all of these girls,” senior Tymber Boldt said. “I want to leave something behind so that when I’m gone they can go, ‘hey I remember this,’ and they have the same experience that I had through me. That’s my goal this year.”

The Bulldogs face undefeated Linton-HMB on Friday in a cross-region match up.