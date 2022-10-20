Garrison currently sits atop the Class B Region 5 standings with an 8-0 record against regional opponents.

This year they have most of last season’s state team returning, including Karli Klien and Kaitlyn Zook which is allowing all the seniors to step up into leadership roles.

“It means everything and along with those two we have all but one senior that starts so we have a lot of senior leadership and I really just rely on all of them cohesively and they all just work so well together they are really good at bringing each other up, cheering each other on saying it’s okay and moving on to the next play,” Brooke Walter, Head Coach, said.

Heading into the final push before the postseason those leaders know what they must work on to make another run to state.

“These next few games we will for sure be working on serving. we’ve kind of had some trouble with that this year but we’re going to focus on that. And just getting our defense to where we need it to be for regionals, making sure our hitters stay aggressive at the net and making smart decisions,” Klein said.

Depth has been paramount in Class B all year, and the Troopers have that sometimes going 14 deep when it comes to their rotation.

“Knowing there are players on the bench that can cover us when we’re having a tough time during a game is really good cause we know that they will be there for us and they will be in for us for a little coverage it’s really awesome,” Zook said.