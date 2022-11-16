Last season marked the Troopers first-ever trip to the Class B tournament. Last season they finished 7th, this year they enter Bismarck with a 25-2 record and know what to expect this go around.

“Last year we were kind of going in not knowing what to expect and just playing to have fun, trying to get a win if we could but this year we know what we are walking into and hoping to end up better than 7th and give these teams a run for their money,” Karli Klein, Senior Middle Hitter, said.

This year 22 of their 27 games were only 3 sets so going 5 sets in the Region 5 tournament prepared them for the tough battles at state.

“That’s what I was nervous about going into regionals losing a set and freaking out but we were able to pull through and I think going to five with Flasher as our last region game really did help us prepare for regionals and going five sets again, going four with both New Salem and Shiloh will help us not freak out at state when we inevitably will lose as set,” Mason Jessen, Senior Defensive Specialist, said.

“We really needed the fight we needed to know even if we have to go four five we had the ability to overcome our lows and just kick it into that extra gear to get the wins,” Klein said.

The Troopers face the #3 Thompson Tommies in the opening round. This week they are working on minimizing giving away points.

“We are definitely working on our serving taking our time behind that line, miss a serve it’s a free point to the other team we don’t want free points going to the way of our opponent. Serve receive coverage, blocking. We have a strong offense and we know that so just kind of fine-tuning those little things and making sure we will have an effective block,” Brooke Walter, Head Coach, said.