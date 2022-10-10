With plenty of exciting matchups in store this week in Class B Volleyball, a few local teams got games in on Monday.
|South Prairie-Max Royals
|3
|Parshall Braves
|0
|North Shore-Plaza Wildcats
|0
|Garrison Troopers
|3
