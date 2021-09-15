Volleyball: Garrison Troopers coach says team makes long commute ‘worth it every time’

Finding head coaches can be difficult especially in rural schools, but for the Garrison Troopers volleyball team, they’ve found their perfect match.

Tina Irish is headed into her second season with the team.

She commutes two-and-a-half hours five days a week from Bismarck just to coach.

Her motivation for going the distance goes beyond the court.

“One, I love my girls. I used to play Class B in high school, so I know that it’s hard to find coaches in a small school. So, driving every day doesn’t really bothering me because they make it worth it every time I drive,” Irish said.

“She’s hard on us, but I like it because it makes us go farther and it helps us a lot. She helps us with our work and will help us personally if we need it. I like it a lot!” said Madelin Hurt, outside hitter.