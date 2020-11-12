Volleyball: Heart River focusing on being best defensive team on the court

The Heart River Cougars have just three losses on the season and have earned the two seed in their region tournament.

The Cougars point to their defense as the reason they have been so successful. Head coach Scott Miller says his message to the team all season has been to focus on being the best defensive team on the court every game.

“They really took it and accepted it as a challenge and a goal to do that,” head coach Scott Miller said. “Maybe we don’t always achieve that goal, but that’s what we want to set those standards.”

“We’re really focused on just reading other hitters and getting to where we’re supposed to be on defense,” senior Shalee Praus said.

