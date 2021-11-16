Volleyball: Honkers preparing for back to back state tournament appearances

Last week the Honkers won the Region 8 volleyball tournament to advance to the state tournament.

“Really focusing on kind of the fundamentals of serve receive and making sure we have those down. And then also trying to figure out the best way to play our opponents and working well together as a team,” Amber Houch, senior outside hitter, said.

Coach Tim Wallstrum said will they are working on getting the kinks out before they take the court at the state level.

“Trying to have fun, You know try to keep the pressure off them a little bit and it’s just another volleyball game I know it’s State but it’s just another volleyball game,” Wallstrum said. “Trying to just have fun and concentrate on making sure we have as few errors as possible.”

For this squad, they have been to the state tournament back to back years. Senior Brooklyn Rodin said that experience will help when they step on the court on Thursday.

“That has definitely helped us a lot most of our team was playing in it last year and I think that will help us get rid of some of the nerves,” Rodin said. “And going into a big state tournament, big court lots of people, and just because we’ve been there before I think we won’t have many nerves.”

The Honkers face Dickinson Trinity, a team they beat twice earlier in the season. Players and coaches said even with the victories early on they are coming into this game with a clean slate.

“We probably have a little bit more experience than they do because of that, they graduated a lot of the girls from last year,” Wallstrum said. “Beating them twice during the year I don’t know if that even has an effect, it was early in the year and they’ve changed a lot since that time and grown cause they are a young team. And so I think it will be a really good game or hoping for it.”

The Honkers start their title run Thursday when they face Dickinson Trinity at 7 p.m. in the main arena in the Bismarck Event Center.