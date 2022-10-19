The Century Patriots have a true test coming into their gym in the form of a Jamestown Blue Jays team that has won 11 straight.

But Century has a 15-game win streak of their own, one built on a retooling of their offensive attack through a mix of experience and new faces, but there’s one thing that this team has had to adjust to in the new WDA.

“They all just have a much bigger block than last year,” says Senior Claire Bauman. “I think that everybody’s block is just bigger and better and that’s something that we have to work on too. Hitting around that block wasn’t as big as it was last year.”

“I think that just being able to see around a block,” says HC Jamie Zastoupil. “I think being able to talk to our hitters on what’s open, where to go. I think it’s challenged them a little bit more to get to know the sport better and to be like that student of the game to see that. But I think our serving also has to be aggressive so we can get them out of system.”

As for the new faces, Eden Fridley is a player that has emerged on the outside, currently tied for second in the team for kills. It’s Fridley’s first year on varsity, but she understands the target is big on her back when it comes to wearing the Century jersey even if she hasn’t won a title herself.

“Our attitudes on and off the court,” says Fridley. “Just we take every game one at a time. Obviously, we have a Patriot jersey on, and we have a target on our back. But it’s kind of like, people think it’s given to us because we’re great athletes or something, but off the court, all these girls work ten times harder I feel like for that position on the court. So yeah, just the hard work that goes into it.”