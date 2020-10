With multiple games postponed due to COVID on the WDA schedule, one game that did get played was Bismarck and Jamestown, pushed up from later in October.

The Demons tried to get revenge from an early season match, however, it was the Blue Jays that were able to bust their two game losing streak, winning 3-0.

At Shiloh Christian, the Skyhawks trailed by as many as 10 points in the first set, but pulled off the comeback to win the set and the match 3-0.