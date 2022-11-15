Kenmare/Bowbells has been one of the top teams in Class B Volleyball in recent years.

The Honkers hope to reach a place they haven’t since 2009, the state tournament championship.

After a fourth place finish in 2021, the Region 8 Champs hope for an even better finish in this trip to Bismarck.

“That’s what we focus on every year, we’re like okay we’ve been here, let’s go further than we were last time, so that’s a big goal for us this year, and I think we can do it,” Right Side Madison Melin said.

This year’s team sits at 41-2 overall, but the state stage presents daunting matchups.

“When you get to the state tournament, every team there is a good team, a solid team. Look at some of the tradition there, and some of the experience of the teams that are there. Almost every team has been to state several times in the last few years,” Head Coach Tim Wallstrum said.

The Honkers have a first round rematch with Dickinson Trinity after beating the Titans in five sets at state last season.

“They are just a solid team, she’s an excellent coach over there, and they know what to expect,” Wallstrum said.

“They’ve definitely improved over the season and we know that. In our heads, we just have to be mentally ready and know that it’s going to be a tough game every point,” Senior Middle Hitter Brenna Stroklund said.

The seven upperclassman on the roster have plenty of postseason experience they’ll try to use to their advantage.

“I think that having four seniors who have done this quite a few times before is gonna help get out some of the nerves of the younger girls who necessarily haven’t’ been on the court before,” Stroklund said.

“Sometimes I think experience hurts you, because when you have an older team, a lot of them get to the point and they say, “Oh no! This is my last game.” On the other hand, it helps you because you’ve been there, you’ve done that. You’ve been through the war,” Wallstrum said.

This group has the chance to become Tim Wallstrum’s sixth team to reach the state title game in addition to the team that already gave him his 1000th career win.

“I think that having a good run at the state tournament is going to kind of put our mark in the books and make us a memorable team for him and we’re just excited to see what we can do,” Stroklund said.

“It’s really great, It’s exciting to be a part of his journey and all he’s done and accomplished. It’s nice to be a part of that,” Melin said.