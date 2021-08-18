Volleyball: Kidder County creating a new culture on the court with a new coach

Kidder County’s volleyball team is returning this year with a new head coach, and a new mindset.

Courtney Steinolfson is taking over the Wolves’ program. She has previous head coaching experience at Napoleon and Devils Lake before making her way to Kidder County. Now, she’s focused on creating the right culture for the Wolves while they compete in one of the most competitive regions in the state.

“That culture starts all the way in elementary,” Steinolfson said. “We need to create the culture that we want to have as Kidder County school volleyball. We’ve created the culture that we want to be good at the things that we can control. We want to have great attitudes, great effort, great communication.”

The Wolves open their season at New Salem-Almont on August 31.