Volleyball: Kidder County overcoming obstacles, defeats New Salem-Almont

Kidder County’s Volleyball team has faced it’s share of obstacles this season, but they are preparing for anything by making sure everyone can play any position on the court.

Wolves head coach Scoti Welder says she went through four new lineups before the first game of the season, but with a mix of upperclassmen and younger players her team has been able to adjust on the fly.

During a season where any player could be out for an extended period Welder says it’s more important than ever to have a versatile line up.

“From the first day we talked about everybody needs to be able to pass well,” head coach Scoti Welder said. “Everyone needs to be able to set and hit since we might need you at some time to do something different than what you’re used to.”

The Wolves return to the court Thursday night.