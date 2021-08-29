Volleyball: Kidder County’s experienced team excited for a new season

It’s a new season with a new team for Kidder County volleyball, and an experienced first year head coach is ready to get them going in the right direction.

“I think it’s important to emphasize that when you start something new you’re not always going to be great at it,” head coach Courtney Steinolfson said. “You’re going to see that down slide right away, but in the end it’s important to be doing these things right in order to get the results we want in the end.”

The Wolves are built to compete right now, and it helps having five upperclassmen with lots of game experience.

“It’s amazing,” Steinolfson said. “It helps with the offense especially when girls can mesh well and connect well with their setter.”

Having two returning setters is the perfect place to start for the Wolves, and they’ll be relying on those two to get the offense going.

“Everything starts with a pass,” Steinolfson explained. “You really can’t score off a serve receive unless you have a good pass and are in system.”

From there, the Wolves will look up front with 6’0″ junior Kennedy Harter ready to lead the team, even if there is a learning curve with a new coach.

“Our hitting and blocking techniques are a little different, so it’s a little harder to learn, but we’re getting it,” Harter said.

The Wolves are getting it as they go, and you can expect them to make noise in region three once again.

Kidder County opens the regular season on the road against New Salem on Tuesday.