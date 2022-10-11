Standing five feet, four inches tall, Our Redeemer’s Senior Kiera Biberdorf isn’t the protype of a front row volleyball player, but she made the switch to outside hitter in the summer before her sophomore year after initially trying libero.

“We were on a shortage of outsides and I kind of just got the brought up and it hard right away because libero and outsides are completely different but I just learned how to adjust and the older girls really helped me out and I have an amazing coach like Kara so that made the transition really easy,” Biberdorf said.

Biberdorf was involved in gymnastics before taking up volleyball in eigth grade, helping her record 110 kills this year in her first season as a starter at outside for the Knights.

“My vertical I think has been a big part of gymnastics and when I started volleyball, I was just really strong from being in gymnastics since I was super young so I think that helped”

“She’s a springy athlete who is quick to the ball, has quick feet and she’s always been someone who is always in the gym to work hard and work through a lot of different learning objectives being a shorter outside,” Our Redeemer’s Head Coach Kara Nunziato said.

She’s also been a versatile player defensively with 200 digs this season.

“One thing that stands out is that she’s someone who can handle the play all around the court, she’s not just a front row player, but she’s also someone who can hang defensively,” Nunziato said.

Her impact on the floor goes beyond statistics in her final season at Our Redeemer’s.

She’s just a great teammate, she’s always there to lighten the mood when we need positive, uplifting cheers. She’s just so kind, like just a kind hearted soul. She’s such a great girl and such an amazing person,” Senior Middle Hitter Aubrey Griedl said.



“The thing my coach really emphasizes is just leaving a legacy no matter what part you play on the team so I think just like leaving the Our Redeemer’s Volleyball Team with a good impression and a good culture and just being a good leader is my main goal for the rest of our season,” Biberdorf said.