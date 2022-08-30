The WDA Volleyball season got underway Tuesday, featuring a matchup between the Mandan Braves and the Legacy Sabers.

WDA Volleyball Scores:

Mandan Braves (0), Legacy Sabers (3)

Jamestown Blue Jays (3), Minot Majettes (0)

Williston Coyotes (1), Bismarck Demons (3)

Watford City Wolves (0), Century Patriots (3)

Class B Volleyball Scores:

Des Lacs/Burlington Lakers (0), Kenmare/Bowbells Honkers (3)

Our Redeemer’s Knights (3), Nedrose Cardinals (0)

South Prairie-Max Royals (2), Bottineau Stars (3)

Velva Aggies (0), Bishop Ryan Lions (3)

Surrey Mustangs (2), Central Mclean Cougars (3)

Rugby Panthers (2), North Star Bearcats (3)

TGU Titans (1), Glenburn Panthers (3)

Lewis & Clark Bombers (0), Garrison Troopers (3)

Powers Lake-Burke Central Ranchers (3), Williston Trinity Christian Crusaders (0)