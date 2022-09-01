A wide variety of Class A and Class B Volleyball teams got games in on Thursday, with Century and Minot among teams playing their opening home games.

WDA Volleyball Scores:

Century Patriots (3), St. Mary’s Saints (1)

Minot Majettes (1), Dickinson Midgets (3)

Bismarck Demons (3), Turtle Mountain Braves (1)

Legacy Sabers (3), Jamestown Blue Jays (1)

Williston Coyotes (3), Watford City Wolves (1)

Class B Volleyball Scores:

MLS Mavericks (0), Bottineau Stars (3)

Velva Aggies (3), Lewis & Clark Bombers (0)

Nedrose Cardinals (1), South Prairie-Max Royals (3)

Garrison Troopers (1), Des Lacs/Burlington Lakers (3)

Drake-Anamoose Raiders (2), Harvey/Wells County Hornets (3)

TGU Titans (0), Central Mclean Cougars (3)

Westhope/Newburg Eagles (3), Surrey Mustangs (0)

Tioga Pirates (0), Ray Jays (3)

Powers Lake-Burke Central Ranchers (1), Divide County Maroons (3)