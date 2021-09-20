Volleyball: Legacy has been battle-tested in the early part of this season

The Legacy Sabers have had one of the toughest schedules to open the season. Of the five games they played, three of them have been Century, Jamestown, and Bismarck, teams with a combined 15 and 1 record in the conference.

But they did take the Blue Jays to five sets. The Sabers are very young, and that experience can only make them better.

“I think the sport in itself is such a mental sport,” says head coach Jenn Astle. “And so much of it is driven with emotion and how you play. And so trying to get them to remember to stay consistent with that. Try not to be too high or too low.”

