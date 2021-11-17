Volleyball: Legacy has overcome a lot of changes to make it back to the state tournament

The state volleyball tournament gets underway tomorrow, and Legacy is hoping to be a big surprise team this weekend in Bismarck.

The Sabers make it back-to-back trips despite having nearly an entirely new varsity roster. With a lot of question marks on who this team would be, players and coaches are proud of how much they’ve grown since the start of the year.

“I knew that we all had our own qualities,” says junior Chelsa Krom. “And that we had potential and we just needed time to work together to bring it all together and know how each other plays and just get used to playing with each other because, in the end, I knew we would be a good team.”

“I think that’s something that has really helped them to be able to bounce back throughout the season when a tough loss happened,” says head coach Jen Astle. “To kind of stay focused for that and they’ve really just stuck to the plan and fought through.”