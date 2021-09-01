Volleyball: Legacy is leaning on a young team to get them back to the state tournament

The Legacy Sabers hope to return to the state tournament, but with nearly a new roster.

The Sabers only return three seniors this season, but one of them will be outside hitter Breena Sand. The senior finished second on the team in kills last year and will be a big part of Legacy’s offense. But it’s stepping into a leadership role that will be new for her.

“Just being a leader,” says OH Breena Sand. “Jenn has been talking to be a lot about how I need to be a vocal leader this year and so, I mean, I might like to talk off the court but on the court, I’m not always the loudest. So that’s definitely something I need to work on this year, stepping up with my voice and hopefully the rest will follow.”

Legacy will have a big test Thursday night when they host Century for their home opener.