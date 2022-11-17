Day one at state saw eight teams advance to the semi-finals, including Legacy pulling off a five set win after dropping the first two.
Class A Volleyball Scores
|Century Patriots
|3
|Fargo North Spartans
|0
|Final
|West Fargo Packers
|2
|Legacy Sabers
|3
|Final
|West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs
|3
|St. Mary’s Saints
|0
|Final
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|3
|Fargo South Bruins
|2
|Final
Class B Volleyball Scores
|Linton-HMB Lions
|3
|New Rockford-Sheyenne Rockets
|0
|Final
|Thompson Tommies
|3
|Garrison Troopers
|0
|Final
|Northern Cass Jaguars
|3
|Our Redeemer’s Knights
|0
|Final
|Kenmare/Bowbells Honkers
|3
|Dickinson Trinity Titans
|2
|Final