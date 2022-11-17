Day one at state saw eight teams advance to the semi-finals, including Legacy pulling off a five set win after dropping the first two.

Class A Volleyball Scores

Century Patriots3Fargo North Spartans0Final
West Fargo Packers2Legacy Sabers3Final
West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs3St. Mary’s Saints0Final
Jamestown Blue Jays3Fargo South Bruins2Final

Class B Volleyball Scores

Linton-HMB Lions3New Rockford-Sheyenne Rockets0Final
Thompson Tommies3Garrison Troopers0Final
Northern Cass Jaguars3Our Redeemer’s Knights0Final
Kenmare/Bowbells Honkers3Dickinson Trinity Titans2Final