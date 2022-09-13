On a busy Tuesday night of volleyball, Legacy and Bismarck headlined a matchup of WDA undefeateds, while several Class B teams clashed on the court as well.

WDA Scores:

Legacy (3), Bismarck (0)

Jamestown (1), Century (3)

Turtle Mountain (0), St. Mary’s (3)

Williston (3), Mandan (1)

Minot (3), Watford City (2)

Class B Scores:

Wilton-Wing (0), Shiloh Christian (3)

Washburn (3), Flasher (1)

Des Lacs-Burlington (3), Ray (0)

South Prairie-Max (2), TGU (3)

Nedrose (0), Rugby (3)

Harvey-Wells County (3), St. John (0)