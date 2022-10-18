It’s a busy couple of days in the WDA, as multiple teams play the first of back-to-back games on Tuesday night, headlined by the Legacy Sabers traveling to Minot.

WDA Volleyball Scores:

Minot Majettes 0 Legacy Sabers 3 Final Century Patriots 3 Watford City Wolves 0 Final Bismarck Demons 3 Mandan Braves 0 Final Dickinson Midgets 2 St. Mary’s Saints 3 Final Williston Coyotes 3 Turtle Mountain Braves 0 Final *Doublecounter

Class B Volleyball Scores