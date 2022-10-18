It’s a busy couple of days in the WDA, as multiple teams play the first of back-to-back games on Tuesday night, headlined by the Legacy Sabers traveling to Minot.
WDA Volleyball Scores:
|Minot Majettes
|0
|Legacy Sabers
|3
|Final
|Century Patriots
|3
|Watford City Wolves
|0
|Final
|Bismarck Demons
|3
|Mandan Braves
|0
|Final
|Dickinson Midgets
|2
|St. Mary’s Saints
|3
|Final
|Williston Coyotes
|3
|Turtle Mountain Braves
|0
|Final
Class B Volleyball Scores
|New Salem-Almont Holsteins
|0
|Garrison Troopers
|3 Final
|Berthold Bombers
|3
|Nedrose Cardinals
|1 Final
|Bishop Ryan Lady Lions
|0
|Kenmare/Bowbells Honkers
|3 Final
|Surrey Mustangs
|1
|Rugby Panthers
|3 Final
|Powers Lake-Burke Central Ranchers
|3
|Parshall Braves
|0 Final
|Ray Jays
|3
|Tioga Pirates
|1 Final
|Central Mclean Cougars
|3
|Glenburn Panthers
|0 Final
|Drake-Anamoose Raiders
|2
|South Prairie-Max Royals
|3 Final