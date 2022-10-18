It’s a busy couple of days in the WDA, as multiple teams play the first of back-to-back games on Tuesday night, headlined by the Legacy Sabers traveling to Minot.

WDA Volleyball Scores:

Minot Majettes0Legacy Sabers3Final
Century Patriots3Watford City Wolves0Final
Bismarck Demons3Mandan Braves0Final
Dickinson Midgets2St. Mary’s Saints3Final
Williston Coyotes3Turtle Mountain Braves0Final
*Doublecounter

Class B Volleyball Scores

New Salem-Almont Holsteins0Garrison Troopers3 Final
Berthold Bombers3Nedrose Cardinals1 Final
Bishop Ryan Lady Lions0Kenmare/Bowbells Honkers3 Final
Surrey Mustangs1Rugby Panthers3 Final
Powers Lake-Burke Central Ranchers3Parshall Braves0 Final
Ray Jays3Tioga Pirates1 Final
Central Mclean Cougars3Glenburn Panthers0 Final
Drake-Anamoose Raiders2South Prairie-Max Royals3 Final