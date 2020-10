Legacy is one of the teams that is looking to return to their winning ways after a COVID pause in their schedule.

Many of these players have dealt with the lack of reps including setter Camaryn Beasley, who had to get creative over the summer when travel volleyball was shut down.

“My dad actually made me a homemade board for our backyard that I would basically hit at multiple times a day,” says Beasley. “Just to get reps in just setting wise.”