Volleyball: Lewis & Clark focusing on team goals one game at a time

We are a few weeks into the high school volleyball season.

The Lewis & Clark Berthold Bombers started the season in the Hazen Varsity Tournament. Their current record sits at 2-2.

Head Coach Sabrina Jenson said early in the season they are working on the fundamentals with every athlete. She added with most of their girls returning this season they don’t have to worry about building team chemistry and they can focus on their team goals.

“Our goals for the season are to take things one at a time, step by step,” Jenson said. “We always have goals to be the first to five points, first to 10 points, kind of little milestones and then go from there. Obviously we have our eye on the state tournament, we’ve got almost the entire team is returning this year.”

The Bombers will host Stanley on Tuesday Sept. 7 at 5 p.m.