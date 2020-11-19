Volleyball: Linton-HMB focused on the small details going into state tournament

Linton-HMB’s volleyball team enters the Class B state volleyball tournament as the number one seed, and they are the only undefeated team in the tournament.

This is the first time they have been to state in 8 years, but they know what they have to do well to make a deep run in the tournament this week.

“We need to be able to play really good defense against big hitters,” junior Teegan Scherr said. “We haven’t played against too many really big hitters this year, so I feel like we have to be ready to block and dig up some balls.”

“In our serving and serve receive as well, those are two really important parts that you don’t need height to do that, and we really focus on polishing those skills and working really hard to improve them,” junior Jaycee Richter said.”

The Lions play Our Redeemers on Thursday in the first round.

