Volleyball teams are back on the court this week, and for the second straight year the Linton-HMB Lions have a target on their backs as the defending state champions in Class B.

The Lions will be led by six seniors who have all played valuable minutes in the last two postseason runs. However, they have to replace two all-state players.

That all starts with figuring out who is going to step up and be a vocal leader for the Lions, and for Coach Jaime Richter it means filling out a roster one through twelve.

“For me it’s finding the whole package, the 12 girls on the court that are going to make our team the best they can be,” Richter said. “It’s not just the six players playing on the court. We need a team in practice that’s going to compete with us and make us better and stronger evey day.”

The Lions will open the regular season against Lamoure-Litchville-Marion on August 30.