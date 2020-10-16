Volleyball: Linton-HMB playing mistake free volleyball en route to undefeated record

Linton-HMB’s volleyball team is a perfect 14-0 this season, and a big reason for their success is outsmarting opponents.

The Lions do not have a tall roster, so their players have focused on ball placement and being organized in their rotations to stay ahead of other teams on the court. Thus far, the strategy has worked well for the Lions.

“We’re not going to make errors,” head coach Jaime Richter said. “We’re going to make you make errors. That’s our philosophy. We dig up a lot of balls, and we try to put the ball in the smartest spot to put it. If we get a good pass set we’re going to kill a ball, but if we don’t we’re not going to make that mistake and allow them to get out of system, and try to get back in system in our hands.”

The Lions have a match up against undefeated Flasher on Friday.