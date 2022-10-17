The Linton-HMB Lions put their winning streak on the line with a non-region game at Shiloh Christian, where the Lions were tested.
Class B Volleyball Scores:
|Shiloh Christian
|1
|#2 Linton-HMB
|3
|Final
|#3 Kenmare-Bowbells
|3
|Berthold
|0
|Final
by: Phil Benotti
Posted:
Updated:
by: Phil Benotti
Posted:
Updated:
The Linton-HMB Lions put their winning streak on the line with a non-region game at Shiloh Christian, where the Lions were tested.
Class B Volleyball Scores:
|Shiloh Christian
|1
|#2 Linton-HMB
|3
|Final
|#3 Kenmare-Bowbells
|3
|Berthold
|0
|Final
Sports Director
Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter