The Linton-HMB Lions made school history Saturday winning the first volleyball state championship in program history, and ending their season with a perfect record.

The Lions only other state championship game appearance came in 2010 against Langdon-Edmore-Munich. The Lions came out on the winning end of that same match up Saturday with a 3-0 sweep.

Linton-HMB head coach Jaime Richter was named the Class B Coach of the Year.