Volleyball: Majettes reaching a turning point on the court

The Minot Majettes Volleyball team is looking to improve on a ninth place WDA finish from last season.

Head Coach Sherry Carlson is going into her fifth season at Minot High, and she returns eight players from last season. Carlson adds this year her team has more of a competitive edge and she is excited about the possibilities.

“We have so many kids fighting for positions, and its really at a turning point right now for Minot High Volleyball,” adds Head Coach Sherry Carlson. “It is each other that is driving each other because there is people chasing their tail. So we’re finding that its definitely more competitive, they are spending more time, they’re more accurate in what they do, more determined and more resilient. “

The Majettes open their season against Jamestown on September 3.

