Volleyball: Mandan battles with Jamestown in a top-four matchup in the west

The Mandan Braves hosted the Jamestown Blue Jays, hoping to get revenge for their four-set loss earlier in the season.

Tuesday Volleyball Scores:
Mandan Braves (1), Jamestown Blue Jays (3)
St. Mary’s Saints (0), Century Patriots (3)
Minot Majettes (0), Bismarck Demons (3)
Legacy Sabers (3), Dickinson Midgets (1)
Grant County (3), Lemmon, SD (0)
Linton-HMB (3), Napoleon-GS (0)
Beach (0), Bowman County (3)
Central McLean (3), Wilton-Wing (0)
Beulah (3), New England (0)
Hettinger-Scranton (0), Dickinson Trinity (3)

