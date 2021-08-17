Volleyball: Mandan comes into this new season with an energetic senior class

Mandan comes in off of a state tournament appearance a year ago, but they will be loaded with senior talent. Eight will make up the class of 2022 on this roster, but more than that, the seniors define this bunch as one that will bring the energy when it comes to the play on the court.

“It’s a lot easier and more fun to play with a team that’s more energetic,” says MH LaReena Mosbrucker. “That’s helpful, and encourages each other instead of trying to tear each other down, and I really like the dynamic that we’re coming up with this year.”

“Even just watching, we’ve had numerous, really good senior classes the past few years,” says head coach Anna Folk. “They’ve laid the groundwork for high expectations, and how to behave, how to act.”