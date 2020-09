In Class B Volleyball, matches went the distance in the Minot area, including a big comeback from Bishop Ryan, winning 3-2 after a 2-0 deficit.

Over in Nedrose, the Cardinals were able to takedown a good TGU team, 3-2, while Drake-Anamoose won on the road against Surrey, 3-2.

Shiloh Christian also got out of an early hole, winning over Center-Stanton 3-1.