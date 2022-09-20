On Tuesday, the St. Mary’s Saints and the Minot Majettes faced off in an important match, with the stakes doubled.
WDA Volleyball Scores:
|Minot Majettes
|0
|St. Mary’s Saints
|3
|Final
|Legacy Sabers
|3
|Watford City Wolves
|0
|Final
|Mandan Braves
|3
|Turtle Mountain Braves
|0
|Final
|Dickinson Midgets
|0
|Bismarck Demons
|3
|Final
The Lakers and Lady Lions each cruised to straight set wins.
Class B Volleyball Scores:
|Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers
|3
|Glenburn Panthers
|0
|Final
|Bishop Ryan Lions
|3
|MLS Mavericks
|0
|Final
|Rugby Panthers
|3
|TGU Titans
|0
|Final
|Lewis & Clark
|0
|South Prairie-Max Royal
|0
|Final
|Bottineau Stars
|3
|Westhope/Newburg Eagles
|0
|Final