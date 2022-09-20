On Tuesday, the St. Mary’s Saints and the Minot Majettes faced off in an important match, with the stakes doubled.

WDA Volleyball Scores:

Minot Majettes0St. Mary’s Saints3Final
Legacy Sabers3Watford City Wolves0Final
Mandan Braves3Turtle Mountain Braves0Final
Dickinson Midgets0Bismarck Demons3Final

The Lakers and Lady Lions each cruised to straight set wins.

Class B Volleyball Scores:

Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers3Glenburn Panthers0Final
Bishop Ryan Lions3MLS Mavericks0Final
Rugby Panthers3TGU Titans0Final
Lewis & Clark 0South Prairie-Max Royal0Final
Bottineau Stars3Westhope/Newburg Eagles0Final