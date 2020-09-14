Volleyball: Minot looking to improve WDA finish

The Minot Majettes Volleyball team is bringing a new intensity to the court this season.

Head Coach Sherry Carlson says the WDA is very tough and if the Majettes want to improve on their 8th place finish from last season, they have to pick up the energy on the defensive end. They are also working on improving when it comes to communication.

“It’s quick when we play other teams and if we can stop them from scoring that’s everything,” explains Head Coach Sherry Carlson. “So if we stop the aces, and the kills because we have such great defense then we get a chance to reload and go after them.”

“Probably team work, talking and communication along with working together pretty well, which I think wont be a huge problem this year,” Reese Terrel said of things the team is working on.

The Majettes are back in action on Tuesday against St Mary’s.