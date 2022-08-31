The Minot Majettes volleyball team returns three players from last year’s squad but this year they’re led by a new head coach.

At the beginning of the year, Jesse Goertzen was named the coach of the Majettes. Goertzen’s no stranger to the culture at Minot coming off a stint as an assistant coach last season.

He said he wants to see the girls play aggressively no matter the score.

“We’ve talked about that a lot how you’re not going to beat team here tipping you’re going to get points here and there by doing that and playing smart but ultimately you have to be aggressive on your serve on your offense and hopefully we will get there and our defense will carry us through,” Goertzen said.

Last season the Majettes lost to Watford City in the WDA play-in game. Returners from last year entered 2022 with a new identity with every player on the roster with a role to fill in pursuit of a better finish this fall.

“Our team motto for this year was team together everyone achieves more so we all just want to work as a team instead of individually and that way we will accomplish more,” Grace Sanders, Senior Libero, said.

“Everyone just got to work together ’cause every point is everyone together so we always have to be paying attention. It’s not just the players on the playing court it’s the people on the bench that can incorporate the team and are able to get stuff done too,” Avery Lunde, Junior Outside Hitter, said.