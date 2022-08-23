Alex Lehocky takes over a Beavers team that finished just 1-25 in 2021, and expectations aren’t much higher this fall, with MSU picked to finish last in this year’s NSIC coaches pre-season poll.

The team also features lots of youth this year, as there are no juniors or seniors on the roster.

The combination of youth and new coaching staff has the team focusing on developing chemistry on the court with a focus of improving team ball control.

They say this season is all about building a foundation of skills that can pay dividends in the seasons to come.

We are very young, I think the lack of volleyball IQ will get us this year, however, leading up into the future having most of these kids return in the next few seasons is going to be really exciting for us,” Lehocky said.

“Just not worrying about the score or the record, just playing our game, being consistent, and I think that will show on the court and with our record,” Sophomore Libero Kendal Braun said.