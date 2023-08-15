Volleyball’s been rough sledding at Minot State as of late, heading into this year after back-to-back one-win seasons.

The Beavers believe in a turnaround in 2023 with more continuity from the top down.

On the surface of a 1-26 season, there isn’t much hope to be found. That’s not the message within the Minot State Volleyball team, which found positives to take away from a rough year.

“Our stats across the board were improved from the year before, and that’s something I want them to focus on is get better each year individually and as a team with the stats, because stats don’t lie, so we’re really going to focus on stats this year to really show our improvement across the board and hopefully in the end that will translate into more wins,” Head Coach Alex Lehocky said.

“I think we did show up more and play more competitively,” Junior Outside Hitter Emily Kotelnikoff said.

“I think this year we can definitely take more sets off, win more games. I think we just learned that we have it in us. We had moments in the year like we took Southwest Minnesota to five, and that’s a huge team. We had moments that you could see it.”

The pre-season positivity also stems from the roster’s configuration.

“The volleyball knowledge is a lot higher this year and I’m really excited for that, and I expect us to compete. I recruited really good kids and had really good kids returning and I really think we’re going to do a lot better this year,” Lehocky said.

The players are more comfortable with Head Coach Alex Lehocky entering her second season with the program.

Kotelnikoff: “We know her know. Last year was kind of a learning year her getting to know us, us getting to know her coaching style, us starting to gel together more. I think she brings some awesome things. I think she makes us work on those basics that leads into better gameplay overall. “

That coaching style is a positive for the team’s four transfer additions, two of which came from Lehocky’s last coaching stop at New Mexico Junior College.

“I always liked to work with her. She’s so nice and she really likes to work hard and I like that. She’s not soft and I love that honestly. I know she wants to win and I want the same,” Junior Outside Hitter and New Mexico Junior College transfer Maggie Machado said.