Volleyball: Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter finding improvements during promising season

Napoleon-Gackle Streeter’s volleyball team is off to a promising start this season with a 10-2 record.

The Imperials have a veteran team loaded with 12 upperclassmen, but they still feel there’s room for improvement. One thing they’re focusing on is increasing court coverage to step up their defense.

“We try and start with communicating and figuring out whose ball it actually is in practice,” senior middle hitter McKenzie Haas said. “We try and get to every part on the court and figure out who is supposed to cover that part, and then during the game it’s more of just communicating and talking about whose ball it is. Everyone’s supposed to try and get to that ball. It’s just in the end who communicated better to get there and get the ball.”

The Imperials travel to take on Shiloh Christian on Thursday.