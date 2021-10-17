Volleyball: Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter standing out in district six

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter is putting together its best volleyball season since 2018. The Imperials are sitting second in division six thanks to a core of 12 upperclassmen leading the way.

“It helps a lot just knowing where everyone else plays and how they play, and knowing what their strengths and weaknesses are and how you can help each other on the court,” senior Ashley Schmitt said.

Even with a veteran team, the Imperials are still undergoing changes like incorporating a new group of players on the back row.

“It’s getting better every practice and we work on it every practice to make sure that when we get to games we know exactly where to go,” Schmitt said. “It’s still a little touchy in some places because we just started doing it last week, so we’re still growing with it.”

The focus of growth in the offseason for second year head coach Paulina Haak started with serves, an area the Imperials struggled with last year.

“Serving is very important,” Senior McKenzie Haas. “We get a couple aces a game, and that really brings our score back if we’re down. Just getting our serves is important, because missing those serves just kills you by a point every time.”

As an experienced team the Imperials feel that they can play from ahead or behind, and that’s a mentality they have to have playing in one of the toughest regions in the state.

“I just tell my girls to go out there and have fun, play smart and just play the game of the volleyball, because at the end of the day you can be the best team but you can still have a bad day.”

The Imperials are