Lots of Class B volleyball action around the state on Thursday, as Bishop Ryan, Nedrose, and Surrey are all able to defend home court.

Class B Scores:

Bishop Ryan Lions 3, Bottineau Stars 0

Surrey Mustangs 3, Drake-Anamoose Raiders 1

Nedrose Cardinals 3, TGU Titans 0

Velva Aggies 0, Our Redeemer’s Knights 3

Kenmare/Bowbells Honkers 3, South Prairie-Max Royals 0

Rugby Panthers 0, Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers 3

Shiloh Christian Skyhawks 3, Center Stanton Wildcats 0

Glenburn Panthers 0, Westhope/Newburg Eagles 3

Stanley Blue Jays 3, Lewis & Clark Bombers 1

Class A Scores:

Legacy Sabers 3, Minot Majettes 1

Mandan Braves 0, Bismarck Demons 3

Jamestown Blue Jays 1, St. Mary’s Saints 3

Watford City Wolves 3, Turtle Mountain 1