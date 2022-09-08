Lots of Class B volleyball action around the state on Thursday, as Bishop Ryan, Nedrose, and Surrey are all able to defend home court.
Class B Scores:
Bishop Ryan Lions 3, Bottineau Stars 0
Surrey Mustangs 3, Drake-Anamoose Raiders 1
Nedrose Cardinals 3, TGU Titans 0
Velva Aggies 0, Our Redeemer’s Knights 3
Kenmare/Bowbells Honkers 3, South Prairie-Max Royals 0
Rugby Panthers 0, Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers 3
Shiloh Christian Skyhawks 3, Center Stanton Wildcats 0
Glenburn Panthers 0, Westhope/Newburg Eagles 3
Stanley Blue Jays 3, Lewis & Clark Bombers 1
Class A Scores:
Legacy Sabers 3, Minot Majettes 1
Mandan Braves 0, Bismarck Demons 3
Jamestown Blue Jays 1, St. Mary’s Saints 3
Watford City Wolves 3, Turtle Mountain 1