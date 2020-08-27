Volleyball: New head coach brings a new level of energy at Nedrose

The Nedrose Cardinals are excited about the possibilities this season under a new head.

Chelsea Raymond takes over as the new head coach and is trying to bring up the team mentality and work as one toward a common goal this season. But a goal the Cardinals have been working hard for the past four seasons is to make it to the Regional tournament.

“It’s going to take a lot of hard work,” says senior Kaelie Eggen. “I think we need to work together and stay positive. We all have close bonds and we love each other and we’re going to have to work together and I think we can do it.”

“We all have to personally prepare ourselves for the game,” senior Noelle Overton says. “And makes sure we make every practice count.”

The Cardinals open their season on the road at Drake-Anamoose next Tuesday.