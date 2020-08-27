Volleyball: New head coach brings a new level of energy at Nedrose

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Nedrose Cardinals are excited about the possibilities this season under a new head.

Chelsea Raymond takes over as the new head coach and is trying to bring up the team mentality and work as one toward a common goal this season. But a goal the Cardinals have been working hard for the past four seasons is to make it to the Regional tournament.

“It’s going to take a lot of hard work,” says senior Kaelie Eggen. “I think we need to work together and stay positive. We all have close bonds and we love each other and we’re going to have to work together and I think we can do it.”

“We all have to personally prepare ourselves for the game,” senior Noelle Overton says. “And makes sure we make every practice count.”

The Cardinals open their season on the road at Drake-Anamoose next Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

First Day of School

Flu Shots

YHF

Mosquito Control

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/27

BPS Back to School

Capitol Upgrades

Air Quality

Bishop Ryan Back to School

Recovery Support

New Bookmobile

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/27

Thursday's Forecast: Scattered storms & cooler temps

NDC AUG 27

Suffrage Event

Mandan Football

Minot Football

Farmtastic Anamoose

Convalescent Plasma

Copper Protection

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss