Volleyball: New wave of talent paving the way for Shiloh Christian

The Shiloh Christian Skyhawks start their season in a few days. How far they will go depends on who will step up on a very young team.

Just two seniors make up this Skyhawks squad in 2020, Kursten Fuller and Alyssa Larson, teammates who are just eager to get back to the court, especially with a summer shut down due to COVID.

“The girls and I did get to do a few open gyms,” says senior Kursten Fuller. “And we rented a few gyms this past week and we got to play together and do scrimmages and it was super fun, even if we did mess up a lot, just to get out all those nerves.”

Whether it’s shaking out the nerves, or shaking off the rust, this preseason is all on figuring out who will fill the holes left behind.

“A couple of hitters and a libero,” head coach Tricia Sorensen says. “So we have some other hitters and people might be switching positions a little bit this year and kind of figuring out who’s going to hit where so it’ll be exciting.”

That versatility could be a strength, fostering good volleyball play in some talented freshmen that are taking notice.

“All the younger girls are super talented,” says senior Alyssa Larson. “I’m really excited to play with them. They’re all super fun. I’ve known them for a while because here at Shiloh, it’s kind of like an atmosphere where you do know everyone here and older, so very excited to see what they do this year.”

For Shiloh, the goal is to make teams beat them, not to beat themselves.

“Obviously in volleyball, the defense is huge,” says Sorensen. “You can’t control where the other team is going to hit it, so everyone in every spot needs to know what they’re doing and really trust each other. I think that’s our biggest focus is to trust everybody to do their job.”

And the clock is ticking. At any moment, the season could end, and these players know that it’s a reality

“I definitely think it’s going to be very competitive this year,” Fuller says. “Just because people are playing to win now because they finally get their season. Everybody’s always playing to win. I think there’s going to be a certain level of competitiveness that going to be really cool to see this year”

Shiloh opens at home against Hazen this Saturday at 3pm.